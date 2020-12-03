Holiday shipping: Here are dates to ensure your packages arrive in time

The countdown is on to get gifts to their destinations in time for the holidays.

Experts say this is not the year to wait until the last minute to get all your shopping done.

“There are going to be inventory issues and the sooner you purchase your products that you need for the holiday season the faster they’re going to get to your door,” said Sara Skirboll, of RetailMeNot.com.

The United States Postal Service expects shipping traffic to increase the week of Dec. 7 and predicts the week of Dec. 14 to be the busiest for mailing, shipping and delivery.

“The earlier that you can send your package in the mail, the better you’ll be to have it received timely,” said Elizabeth Najduch, USPS strategic communications specialist.

USPS has dates it recommends you send your packages to get them delivered in time for Christmas:

Dec. 15 for retail ground service

Dec. 19 for priority mail

Dec. 23 for priority mail express service

“The complications and challenges of the pandemic have created a large volume increase which is very difficult to predict but we have seen an increase in packages,” Najduch said.

Dec. 15 is also the last day for all UPS and Fedex ground shipments.

Fedex is dubbing the holiday season “Shipathon,” saying the company will be up 22%.

“It’s something that the industry hasn’t seen before, numbers like this, and so that’s why we are just encouraging everyone, if you’re shopping, take advantage of the sales that are going on now and get those, those packages in the network as soon as possible,” said Jenny Robertson, Federal Express senior vice president of integrated marketing and communications

UPS has hired more than 100,000 seasonal employees and DHL said the company has been at peak levels since June. Fedex said it entered its busy season earlier than normal.

“Delivering on Sundays was something we were already implementing and we sped that up quickly,” Roberston said.

To help meet holiday deadlines, USPS is keeping some area post offices open for extended hours the next two Saturdays. They will also be open Sunday Dec. 6 and Sunday Dec. 13.

USPS also reminds customers that they do not need to leave their home to ship packages. Another way to remain socially distant is to use the Click-N-Ship feature on their website USPS.com to ship a holiday gift and order supplies.

The postal service also has “how to” guides on YouTube to help customers including how to measure a package and USPS Operation Santa.

Another way to make sure gifts arrive on time, is to purchase online then chose curbside pick up if it is an option.