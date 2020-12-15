Michigan SOS will expand online, self-service options in March: What to know

The Michigan Secretary of State says new online and self-service options will become available in March 2021.

New options for Michigan residents include renewing their standard and enhanced driver’s licenses and state identification cards at self-service stations and online. Residents will also be able to go online to request their own driving records and, when eligible, add a motorcycle endorsement to their license.

“This spring, customers will be able to do even more of their business with us at our self-service stations and from their homes,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “This is another way we are continuously improving the customer experience at the Department of State.”

The new options will be available in March of 2021. The upgrades are part of the ongoing system overhaul put in place by Secretary Benson in 2019.

The changes will also enable customers to use the more than 130 self-service stations the department has in branch offices and other locations statewide, including select Meijer, Kroger, and local grocery stores, to request an ID replacement, and add their name to the state’s organ donor registry. Transactions on the machines are currently offered in English, Spanish, Arabic and Vietnamese. All accept credit card payments and some accept cash.

New procedures will also be implemented:

An electronic lien and title program will begin , making lien and title information available online for lienholders in lieu of a paper certificate of title.

The graduated driver licensing process will be simplified to reduce customer visits to the branch.

Mechanic testing registration will be available online only to mechanics with a Michigan driver’s license or state ID. Also, while the new system is installed, from January 15 to March 15, online registration for mechanic tests will not be available at all, and mechanics will need to make appointments at their branch offices to register for a test.

Additional details and customer conveniences made possible by the technology overhaul will be announced closer to the launch. Visit Michigan.gov/SOS to access online services and to find a self-service station near you.

