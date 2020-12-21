Congress passes second COVID-19 stimulus bill -- What it means for Michigan residents

After months of back-and-forth, Congress has finally passed a second COVID-19 stimulus bill. But what does that mean for Michigan residents?

As with most bills in Washington, people have many questions about what is and what isn’t going to be included in the most recent stimulus.

With the deal done, the stimulus money will soon make its way to Metro Detroiters.

The $900 billion deal will give those making under $75,000 roughly $600, but there is also a payout for dependents.

It will also extend unemployment benefits for millions of people.

One concern about the deal is that scammers might be looking to rip off residents. Some people have already received emails, calls and texts saying they need to provide personal information to get the money. That is not the case.

