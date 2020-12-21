Michigan House approves $483 million COVID relief bill

The Michigan House announced Monday morning it has approved a $483 million COVID-19 relief bill that was passed by the Senate on Friday night.

According to the House, the bill includes:

$64 million in small business survival relief

$220 million to extend unemployment benefits

$45 million in direct payments to workers who have been impacted by the virus

$75 million for hospitals and healthcare workers,

$22 million for increased testing

$57 million for vaccine distribution

That adds up to $483 million in relief.

“This budget bill provides critical support to the workers and small, family businesses who have been left behind by their government and extends a lifeline right when they need it the most,” reads a statement from House Speaker Lee Chatfield. “People are worried about the effects of the latest shutdown and what it means for their families. We are listening and looking for ways to help. Of course, the best way to help people is to follow the science and safely and securely reopen Michigan’s schools and small businesses. Until that happens, we will continue to fight for the people we represent, support working families with our votes and ensure everyone can continue to make ends meet.”

On Friday night, the Michigan Senate passed a $465 million version of the bill. The Senate voted 35-2 to approve Senate Bill 748.

