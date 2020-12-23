Don’t get scammed: If you plan to trade, resell a gift card make sure you do your research first

DETROIT – Gift cards are one of the most popular items to give or receive this time of year.

Reselling or trading the gift card that might not be right for you could create some big problems if you don’t do your homework.

A gift card reselling company based in Texas is under investigation because some people say they were duped.

Be cautious: Experts warn of potential stimulus check scams

The stimulus money would likely start making its way to you by the end of the year or early January, and scammers are already making their move for your money.

Kirk Cassidy is a financial expert and he’s seen these scams before.

“A lot of con-artists out there are going to calling, emailing, looking for your personal information. They don’t need you personal information, they don’t need your bank account numbers. They have everything they need to send you the money. I hope since they have the platform in place and they lay the groundwork, we’ll get it out quicker this time,” Cassidy said.

