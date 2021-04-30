What you need to know before you buy concert tickets for this summer

DETROIT – The summer concert series is quickly approaching and tickets are being sold, but what about COVID?

It turns out that different venues are taking different approaches. With many acts already booked, it doesn’t mean the show will necessarily go on.

It’s been over a year since thousands could gather in a venue to enjoy a show, but a quick search shows some big names and big shows are scheduled soon.

Justin Bieber is performing at Little Caesars Arena in June and the DTE summer schedule is filling up. Comerica Park is hosting Billy Joel on July 9. Typically, Comerica Park can hold about 50,000 people, but with the ongoing pandemic and capacity restrictions, it’s unclear how things will play out.

Officials at Little Caesars Arena, Meadowbrook, Fox Theatre, and DTE had no comment. Tickets are being sold like normal, but the reality is that concert-goers are taking a big chance making these purchases.

The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre is taking a different approach. It has only one act booked for September. They said they don’t want to make a promise they can’t keep and be forced to deal with rescheduling and refunding.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a new plan Thursday to motivate Michiganders to get vaccinated against COVID to lift restrictions, but it’s impossible to predict when a stadium will be able to welcome a full house when capacity is limited to 8,000.