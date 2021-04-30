How long will it take Michigan to reach a 70% vaccination rate?

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a new plan to motivate Michiganders to get vaccinated against COVID to lift restrictions.

The plan has thresholds to reach: 55%, 60%, 65% and 70% vaccinated. Theoretically, how long will it take to reach those steps?

READ: 11 takeaways from Whitmer’s COVID update: Lifting restrictions based on vaccinations

To answer that question Local 4 reached out to Dr. Patrick Nelson, the chairman of Lawrence Technological University’s Math and Computer Science Department.

Nelson evaluated two sets of numbers the state has on its website: Those fully vaccinated and those with one dose. Assuming vaccination rates remain status quo, which is 33,000 shots per day and Whitmer’s guidance that she will lift work remote requirements when vaccinations of one dose hit 55%. Nelson said that should come in about 18 days.

Ad

“In terms of mathematics it’s a very straightforward equation to a slope formula, y+mx+b,” Nelson said.

If vaccination rates were to remain static, Nelson said we would see a 5% increase every 15 days. The problem is those vaccination rates are starting to slow down.

“If you look at the numbers though, the rate of people getting vaccinated is decreasing,” Nelson said. “Because of that, I think it’s going to be tough to get to the higher numbers if you simply look at it mathematically.”