Something for mom: Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas for Mother’s Day

Moms are weighing in on what they really want for Mother’s Day -- and it turns out, a lavish gift might not be on the top of the list.

“(The) top three gift suggestions for Mother’s Day are: an orchid subscription, a book club membership or a nice dinner you can pick up curbside,” said Sara Skirboll, a shopping expert from RetailMeNot.com.

According to RetailMeNot insights, 40 percent of moms are hoping to get a nice dinner this Mother’s Day. The most popular gifts continue to be flowers, gift cards and a spa day.

RetailMeNot.com said people plan to spend about $120 on their moms this year compared to $97 last year.

“I think coming up with a really creative way to spend the day with your mother will go much further than any gift you could buy, and there are so many things that you can do together,” said mom and money savings expert Andrea Woroch.

Woroch recommends checking out websites like Groupon and Living Social to find deals on experience-based gifts. She also said to check out warehouse stores like Costco that offer restaurant gift cards.

“You can buy restaurant gift cards at a discount. Usually they sell $100 worth of gift cards in a bulk pack for 20% off so you spend $80, get $100 worth,” Woroch said.

