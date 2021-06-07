Michigan unemployment: New call-in certification process to report work search activity

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan residents who need to report work search activity by phone will have to follow a new certification schedule announced by the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency starting June 7.

As of May 30, Michigan has reinstated a rule that requires residents collected benefits to search for work. Claimants who receive unemployment benefits are required to search for work and report at least one work search activity per week when they certify for benefits. Failure to report a work search activity will result in a loss of benefits for that week.

“Although certifying and reporting your work search activity online is quicker and more efficient, this call-in schedule will make it easier for those who may not have online access.” said Liza Estlund Olson, UIA acting director.

Ad

All claimants who certify by phone will need to call according to the schedule. Claimants who need to report their work search activity must complete the automated certification questions and remain on the line to connect with an agent to report their work search activity for each week.

Beginning Monday, June 7, 2021:

Michigan UIA call-in schedule. (UIA)

The certification day and time will correspond with the last two digits of a claimant’s Social Security Number (SSN). When certifying by phone using MARVIN (866-638-3993), claimants must certify on their scheduled day and time.

If unable to certify on their scheduled day and time, all claimants may certify on Thursday or Friday of their certification week, regardless of their SSN.

MARVIN is available from 8 a.m. through 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, but is no longer available on Saturdays.

For faster processing, UIA recommends that claimants certify and report their work search online using the Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM). MiWAM is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Claimants may sign up for a MiWAM account at Michigan.gov/uia.

Ad

A waiver of the work search requirement may be granted due to certain COVID-19 related reasons. Claimants must apply and be approved for the waiver before they certify for benefits for the bi-weekly certification period. Claimants will be notified at the time of the request whether a waiver of the requirement is granted.