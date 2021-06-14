Families concerned about loved ones’ remains after Ypsilanti crematory shut down by state

YPSILANTI, Mich. – There are new calls for answers about what’s going on inside a crematory in Ypsilanti.

Tri-County Cremation Services was shut down by the state amid claims bodies were not being properly stored. Now, families are concerned about the remains of their loved ones.

Aqueelah Ahmad’s 26-year-old nephew Gregory died in May and now she’s trying to locate his body. She believes his body as at the crematory in Ypsilanti.

The Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) ordered the crematory to immediately stop operations on June 4. LARA and the Attorney General’s Office issued a cease and desist order against Tri-County Cremation Services, L.L.C.

State officials said bodies were not being stored properly and that bodily fluids were found leaking onto the floor at the crematory. Authorities said the owner, O’Neil Swanson, had his mortuary license taken away in 2018 due to violations at Swanson’s Funeral Home in Flint and is not legally allowed to own a cemetery or crematory or have a controlling interest in one.

The state investigation is ongoing and the Attorney General’s Office is still investigating. Many families said they feel stuck, wondering what to do in order to be reunited with their loved ones’ remains.

