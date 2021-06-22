Detroit residents frustrated with illegal dumpers and the mess they leave behind

DETROIT – The trash problem has been growing during the COVID pandemic and many people have had enough with illegal dumping and the potential dangers from it.

Local 4′s Hank Winchester is working to expose the issue and to get neighborhoods cleaned up.

Macell Myers and Vanessa Simpson-Olive both live in Detroit. They are frustrated with illegal dumpers who leave trash in their neighborhood.

“I want individuals in my community to just become more caring about where they live,” Myers said.

The mounds of trash are hard to miss and include couches, junk, and other items that line the streets. It’s disappointing for the people who life nearby.

“It’s very frustrating, but again, what am I gonna do? Am I gonna be part of the problem or the solution? And, so, I want to be part of the solution,” Myers said.

Local 4 was there when a city crew inspected the area and documented what had been dumped.

“This is a lot of trash and it needs to be picked up,” Simpson-Olive said.

