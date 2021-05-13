Partly Cloudy icon
Help Me Hank

Hank Winchester joins Detroit police as they track down illegal dumpers

You can report illegal dumping through the Improve Detroit app or by calling the Department of Public Works at 313-224-3901

Hank Winchester
, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

DETROIT – Illegal dumping has grown during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the consequences.

In one Detroit neighborhood on the city’s east side, residents were upset with the trash being dumped in the neighborhood. They became infuriated when someone was brazen enough to dump an old boat -- an eyesore and a danger for children in the neighborhood.

The dumper thought he was crafty, but not enough for Local 4′s Hank Winchester to catch up with him.

The Detroit Police Department has a team dedicated to illegal dumping. They’ve placed hidden cameras across the city for one purpose: to catch illegal dumping.

You can report illegal dumping through the Improve Detroit app. The city responds within 48 hours and will work to clean up messes.

