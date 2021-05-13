Hank Winchester joins Detroit police as they track down illegal dumpers

DETROIT – Illegal dumping has grown during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the consequences.

In one Detroit neighborhood on the city’s east side, residents were upset with the trash being dumped in the neighborhood. They became infuriated when someone was brazen enough to dump an old boat -- an eyesore and a danger for children in the neighborhood.

Related: Illegal dumpers using shuttered Burbank School in Detroit to leave mess

The dumper thought he was crafty, but not enough for Local 4′s Hank Winchester to catch up with him.

The Detroit Police Department has a team dedicated to illegal dumping. They’ve placed hidden cameras across the city for one purpose: to catch illegal dumping.

You can report illegal dumping through the Improve Detroit app. The city responds within 48 hours and will work to clean up messes.

Ad

READ: More Help Me Hank coverage