Partly Cloudy icon
76º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Help Me Hank

Looking for deals? Here are some to avoid this Fourth of July

Hank Winchester
, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Kayla Clarke
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Help Me Hank
,
News
,
Local
,
Local News
,
Shopping
,
Consumer
,
Stores
,
Deals
,
Summer Deals
,
Sales
,
Summer Sales
Looking for deals? Here are some to avoid this Fourth of July
Looking for deals? Here are some to avoid this Fourth of July

DETROIT – Many stores are offering big sales this Fourth of July weekend but there are some sales you should avoid.

Some sales will be bigger for certain items later this year so you’ll want to hold off on making some big purchases.

Lowe’s is offering 30% to 50% off patio furniture. Some Weber grills are $50 off. Home Depot is offering 25% off air conditioning units.

Target has backpacks and assorted school supplies for up to 25% off through July.

What to buy in July:

  • Outdoor furniture
  • Grills
  • Air conditioners
  • Back to school supplies

What not to buy in July:

  • Cars
  • Televisions
  • Computers
  • Summer clothing

Read: More Help Me Hank coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: