Looking for deals? Here are some to avoid this Fourth of July

DETROIT – Many stores are offering big sales this Fourth of July weekend but there are some sales you should avoid.

Some sales will be bigger for certain items later this year so you’ll want to hold off on making some big purchases.

Lowe’s is offering 30% to 50% off patio furniture. Some Weber grills are $50 off. Home Depot is offering 25% off air conditioning units.

Target has backpacks and assorted school supplies for up to 25% off through July.

What to buy in July:

Outdoor furniture

Grills

Air conditioners

Back to school supplies

What not to buy in July:

Cars

Televisions

Computers

Summer clothing

