Michigan Secretary of State expanding branch hours to help clear backlog

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced some changes to help clear up a backlog caused by the COVID pandemic.

The Secretary of State branches are open, but many residents said they’ve had trouble booking appointments.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning. Starting July 19, branch offices will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays; and will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Additionally more people will be working and more kiosks will be available.

Benson said the change in hours will help assist an additional 120,000 Michiganders.

Photo renewals for identification are now only required every 12 years instead of eight.

Appointments can be made online, through the call center (888-SOS-MICH) or in person at a secretary of state branch.

Click here to visit the Michigan Secretary of State’s website.