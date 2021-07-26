Detroit cleans up pile of trash along Hazlett Street in Detroit left from June flooding

City of Detroit cleans up pile of trash from June flooding

DETROIT – Residents living along Hazlett Street in Detroit have been living alongside a massive mess since the June floods.

Residents said they tried to reach out to the city on their own and nothing was getting done about the trash.

They became frustrated with the pile of trash and reached out to Help Me Hank. After Local 4 got involved the city went out to clean up the trash.

The Detroit Department of Public Works is working longer than normal hours and has more crews on the streets.

You can use the Improve Detroit app to let the city know about problems. You will likely get a response within 48 hours.

You can also contact DPW directly.