Residents living near vacant Burbank School in Detroit fed up with illegal dumpers

DETROIT – Illegal dumpers have continued to use the abandoned Burbank School in Detroit to leave everything from boats, cars and trash.

More than a week ago somebody left a car at the school. Neighbors who live near the school said they’ve had enough. After the severe flooding impacted Metro Detroit more trash started appearing outside the school.

Something is finally being done to fix the issue.

Recently someone dumped an old boat. With the help of Detroit police Local 4 was able to track down the owner of the boat. The owner now faces tickets and a fine of around $3,000.

