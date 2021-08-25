How Michigan universities are handling COVID vaccine requirements

Students and staff at nearly 800 universities across the United States are required to prove their vaccination status.

There is a possibility that some may try to use fake vaccination cards. However, most universities are not concerned about the widespread use of fake vaccine cards and they feel confident with their systems in place to check and verify a person’s vaccination status.

Students attending the University of Michigan, Wayne State University and Michigan State University are among those that need to be vaccinated before they arrive.

“The vaccine verification form, as well as the exemption criteria, have all been rolled out with the expectation that students, faculty and staff submit their verification and/or exemption by Aug. 31. Before the semester starts in September,” Deputy Spokesperson for Michigan State University Dan Olsen said.

MSU is not requiring students or staff to show their vaccine cards, so they are not concerned about fake cards. But they said they will verify whether the information is correct. Especially if someone’s information is called into question.

“There could be instances where an individual submits a complaint to our misconduct hotline,” Olsen said.

Wayne State University leaders said they’re aware of the possibility of fake vaccine cards, but are also not concerned about them. The university has a system in place to authenticate proof of vaccine cards and any violation will be adjudicated through the student conduct hearing process.

Oakland University is also mandating vaccines for its staff and students. The school said it’s too soon to tell if fake cards will be a concern, but they will be reviewing all vaccine cards voluntarily loaded into their database. They’re offering a $100 incentive for campus community members to upload their information.

Eastern Michigan University also has a COVID vaccine certification system. Completing the certification process enters a student in its “get the vax to win” program that offers prizes including a semester of free housing or a $5,000 credit.