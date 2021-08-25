Partly Cloudy icon
85º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Help Me Hank

How Michigan universities are handling COVID vaccine requirements

Many not concerned about use of fake vaccine cards

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Help Me Hank, Michigan State University, Eastern Michigan University, University of Michigan, News, Coronavirus, COVID, COVID-19, Fake Vaccine Cards, COVID Vaccine, COVID-19 Vaccine, Coronavirus Vaccine
How Michigan universities are handling COVID vaccine requirements
How Michigan universities are handling COVID vaccine requirements

Students and staff at nearly 800 universities across the United States are required to prove their vaccination status.

There is a possibility that some may try to use fake vaccination cards. However, most universities are not concerned about the widespread use of fake vaccine cards and they feel confident with their systems in place to check and verify a person’s vaccination status.

Students attending the University of Michigan, Wayne State University and Michigan State University are among those that need to be vaccinated before they arrive.

“The vaccine verification form, as well as the exemption criteria, have all been rolled out with the expectation that students, faculty and staff submit their verification and/or exemption by Aug. 31. Before the semester starts in September,” Deputy Spokesperson for Michigan State University Dan Olsen said.

MSU is not requiring students or staff to show their vaccine cards, so they are not concerned about fake cards. But they said they will verify whether the information is correct. Especially if someone’s information is called into question.

“There could be instances where an individual submits a complaint to our misconduct hotline,” Olsen said.

Wayne State University leaders said they’re aware of the possibility of fake vaccine cards, but are also not concerned about them. The university has a system in place to authenticate proof of vaccine cards and any violation will be adjudicated through the student conduct hearing process.

Oakland University is also mandating vaccines for its staff and students. The school said it’s too soon to tell if fake cards will be a concern, but they will be reviewing all vaccine cards voluntarily loaded into their database. They’re offering a $100 incentive for campus community members to upload their information.

Eastern Michigan University also has a COVID vaccine certification system. Completing the certification process enters a student in its “get the vax to win” program that offers prizes including a semester of free housing or a $5,000 credit.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Hank Winchester is Local 4's Consumer Investigative Reporter and the head of WDIV's "Help Me Hank" Consumer Unit. He works to solve consumer complaints, reveal important recalls and track down thieves who have ripped off metro Detroiters.

email

twitter

instagram

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter