Labor Day deals to watch out for online and in stores this week

DETROIT – Labor Day deals have been rolling out all day and many of the big sales will continue throughout the week.

Some items have been up to 65% off. People have been saving on electronics, mattresses and summer clothing.

Here’s what to watch for online and in stores:

Save $100 on a Samsung Galaxy S21

Save $59 on the Apple Airpods Pro

Save $216 on a Samsung Chromebook Plus

Get up to 50% off mattresses in local stores and online

