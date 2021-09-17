Partly Cloudy icon
Help Me Hank

Large item mistakenly delivered to Bloomfield Hills home blocks off garage

Wrong deliveries have been continuous, daughter says

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – The daughter of an elderly couple in Bloomfield Hills reached out to the Help Me Hank team because of deliveries that were being made to her parents’ home.

Deliveries have been going to the wrong homes on two streets with very similar names that are right next to each other.

While deliveries to the wrong address happen, this item was so large the homeowners were unable to exit their garage.

Stacey Fields said she is furious. She said almost every day a package from FedEx is delivered to her parent’s home in Bloomfield Hills even though they didn’t order it.

Fields said she has called FedEx but told Local 4 they have not responded to her concerns.

When Local 4′s Hank Winchester contacted FedEx he received an immediate response. Within hours the packages were picked up.

Work is being done to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

About the Authors:

Hank Winchester is Local 4's Consumer Investigative Reporter and the head of WDIV's "Help Me Hank" Consumer Unit. He works to solve consumer complaints, reveal important recalls and track down thieves who have ripped off metro Detroiters.

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

