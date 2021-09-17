Large item mistakenly delivered to Bloomfield Hills home blocks off garage

The daughter of an elderly couple in Bloomfield Hills reached out to the Help Me Hank team because of deliveries that were being made to her parents home.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – The daughter of an elderly couple in Bloomfield Hills reached out to the Help Me Hank team because of deliveries that were being made to her parents’ home.

Deliveries have been going to the wrong homes on two streets with very similar names that are right next to each other.

While deliveries to the wrong address happen, this item was so large the homeowners were unable to exit their garage.

Stacey Fields said she is furious. She said almost every day a package from FedEx is delivered to her parent’s home in Bloomfield Hills even though they didn’t order it.

Fields said she has called FedEx but told Local 4 they have not responded to her concerns.

When Local 4′s Hank Winchester contacted FedEx he received an immediate response. Within hours the packages were picked up.

Work is being done to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“FedEx Ground offers our sincerest apologies for the inconvenience caused by this error. We have taken the appropriate steps to address this matter and the package has now been delivered to the intended recipient.” FedEx

