Crews still working to clean up toxic green ooze site in Madison Heights

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – It’s been nearly two years since toxic green ooze was first spotted along I-696 and the work to clean it all up is far from over.

Crews were back in Madison Heights on Thursday to deal with a new issue.

Sources said crews were gathering information and coming up with a demolition plan. The plan will be presented to the City of Madison Heights with a cost estimate for the demolition.

There is still a lot of work to do inside. The mess no longer poses a threat, but the cleanup has to continue before the demolition can begin.

Gary Sayers himself said he’s been working to stop any demolition. He’s remained largely out of sight since the problems were exposed and had little to say when Local 4 spoke with him last year.

EGLE has control of the site from the EPA. The cleanup is continuing with the ultimate goal of demolishing the building.

