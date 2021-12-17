4 huge deals: Gift options for last-minute holiday shoppers

Calling all last-minute holiday shoppers (I know you’re out there)!

We’ve found some great deals on hot items that could not only help you save, but also wrap up that shopping.

Here are some markdowns we’re seeing:

Apple Airpods

The price for the popular Apple headphones have been marked down on Amazon.

They were once $179.99, and are now being sold for $139.99.

LG OLED 4K TV

At Best Buy, you can find a pretty good discount on an LG OLED 4K television.

It was once priced at $1,199.99, but is now being sold for $799.99.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

You can find a Roku Streaming Stick marked down at Target right now.

The price has been reduced to $39.99, down from $59.99.

Bella Pro Series Air Fryer

The Bella Pro Series Air Fryer has been marked down at Best Buy.

Instead of costing $69.99, the air fryer can be purchased for $34.99.

Whatever you decide to buy as you finish up your holiday shopping, we recommend doing it in person to avoid shipping and potential shipping delays.

