Scams were on the rise in 2021: Here’s what to know

DETROIT – Scams were on the rise in 2021, but there are ways you can protect yourself.

The coronavirus pandemic made some people prime targets for cyber criminals who were looking to steal identities, bank information or money.

Scammers were calling elderly people and lying to them to get money. In some cases they’d say the victim has COVID, or that a grandchild or other family member is hospitalized or was arrested and they need to wire money.

Amazon and email scams are still big too. Scammers send fake emails and ask for the victim to fill out their information -- it’s a way for scammers to steal personal information. If you ever get an email claiming to be from Amazon you should always double check who it was from before you click anything.

One of the biggest scams of the year were pet scams. People were trying to buy dogs online and some sent a lot of money to strangers without ever seeing the dog.

Never send money without seeing the pet in person first. Scammers are creative and play on emotion.

