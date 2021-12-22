Michigan Attorney General warns of pet adoption scams during holiday season

Puppy-related scams are on the rise in Michigan thanks to the use of technology.

DETROIT – Puppy scams are on the rise in Michigan.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel took a trip to the Michigan Humane Society to give warnings to anyone looking to add a pet to the family ahead of the holidays.

“So many people want a cat or a dog for their family members for Christmas, but we want people to know what they are getting into,” said Nessel.

Seeing the picture of a cute pet online could be heartwarming, but breeders and sellers are on the prowl days ahead of Christmas.

“Please always look up reviews prior to engaging with a breeder or a seller or a shipper. And always Google the name of whoever the breeder seller or shipper is,” Nessel said.

The best way to avoid scammers is to adopt at your local shelter or humane society.

“What I recommend more than anything you know, here at you know, Michigan Humane. There are so many wonderful animals that are available for adoption,” said Nessel.

“There’s 100% chance that is valid and legitimate. You’re not going to get scammed,” Nessel said. “These animals could use a good home.”

When choosing a breeder, it is best to avoid the usage of payment applications like Venmo, Zelle, and Cash app if you decide to pay for a breeder.

Regarding shipment, be on the lookout for illegitimate companies that may sound legit.

“And one case we have involves Delta Airlines. The scammer used Delta airwaves and logistics even though they’re not related at all,” said Nessel.