Looking to rent? Here are tips to avoid getting scammed by fake rental listings

A Southfield couple was targeted by thieves and is sharing their story to prevent others from being scammed.

An ad was put on Vrbo, a rental website, showing a short-term rental nestled in a secluded section of Southfield. Another ad on Craigslist for the same home makes potential renters think the property is available for long-term rental. It’s not.

Scammers have stolen the images and information from the Vrbo ad and put it on Craigslist. People from across the country are sending deposits to scammers for a place they will not be able to live in.

Richard Burkart and Jeanne Salkowski own the home and feel terrible that so many people are being scammed.

There are some steps you can take to make sure you don’t get scammed. Visit the apartment or home in person and meet with the landlord or owner. Ask for references and never send money before seeing the place you want to rent.

Rental scams are among many scams that have been booming during the COVID pandemic.

