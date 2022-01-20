Want to quit? What to consider before joining the ‘Great Resignation’

If you're thinking of quitting your job, you're not alone -- but here's what experts say you should do before pulling the plug.

Thinking about quitting your job? You’re not alone.

A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November 2021 alone -- and the trend is expected to continue this year.

Data shows that 23%, or one in four workers, plan to quit their jobs in 2022. According to a poll from ResumeBuilder.com, about 9% of people who quit had already secured new positions in December.

But before you take the leap, there are some things you should consider first.

If you’re unhappy in your position, you may want to try reassessing your duties to make them work for you. Expanding your responsibilities within the company can offer the growth that you’re looking for without leaving your workplace.

“As an employer, you’re trying to constantly make sure that people are in the right position,” said E.B. Fisher, CEO of Eden Software & Solutions.

Ad

Something else to consider: If you’re currently learning new skills at your job, stay put until you know them. After that, create a mission statement for yourself and decide what you want out of your next job -- don’t settle.

It may help to build a team that will help you through the process.

Related: Fed’s Powell: High inflation poses a threat to job market

Experts say that if you do plan to quit your job, don’t leave with a bang. Rage-quitting burns bridges in your field, and could hurt your chances of landing your next job. People are advised not to tell their co-workers that they are quitting, as word will travel fast.

Those who intend to quit should quit their jobs in person, and directly to their supervisor. If you can help it, don’t insist on just giving two week’s notice -- try to be flexible with your transition. But also know that your boss may let you go sooner than expected.

Ad

“The psychology of it is, once you give your resignation, you’re checking out,” Fisher said.

When you leave your job, try not to slack off in your last days there. Make the exit interview count and try to leave on a good note, because “you never know when you’re going to run across people again,” Fisher said.

Before you leave, be sure to ask for a reference letter, find out when you’ll receive your last paycheck and find out if there will be a gap in your benefits.

Read more: A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November