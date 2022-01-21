Mushie & Co recalls silicone pacifier over choking hazard

Mushie & Co is recalling their FRIGG silicone pacifiers sold between April and December 2021 due to a choking hazard.

Baby product company Mushie & Co is recalling more than 300,000 silicone pacifiers due to a potential choking hazard.

The company has issued a recall of its FRIGG silicone pacifiers after receiving eight reports of the silicone nipple detaching from the plastic pacifier shield, posing a choking hazard. Officials say there is a slit at the base of the silicone nipple that could cause it to detach from the pacifier’s shield.

The recalled pacifiers were sold in two sizes -- for children ages 0-6 months, or 6-18 months -- in over 40 colors in two different designs. The products were sold both inside and outside of the U.S. at stores like TJ Maxx and Lil’ Tulips, and online at Mushie.com and Amazon.com.

Mushie & Co says the now-recalled pacifiers were sold between April 2021 and December 2021.

Though no injures have been reported, consumers are urged to stop using the FRIGG pacifiers and to reach out to the company for a refund. Mushie & Co is telling customers who want a refund to “cut the silicone nipple from the base of the pacifier and send a photograph of both the detached silicone nipple and the base of the pacifier to Mushie & Co.”

Buyers are then urged to discontinue use of the product and throw it away.

The company can be reached by phone at 877-687-4431 Monday through Friday, or by emailing productsafety@mushie.com.

Click here to see the full recall alert.

