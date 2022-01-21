Farmington Hills pharmacist sentenced to prison for role in $9.8 million fraud scheme

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A Dearborn Heights man who worked at a pharmacy in Farmington Hills has been sentenced to prison for his role in a $9.8 million fraud scheme.

Officials said Mohamad Ali Makki, 46, of Dearborn Heights, was a licensed pharmacist at Lifecare Pharmacy in Farmington Hills. During that time, Makki, Wansa Makki and Hossam Tanana participated in a scheme to defraud Medicare, Medicaid and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, according to authorities.

The trio submitted claims for expensive pharmaceuticals that they didn’t actually buy, including Abilify, Seroquel, and Epipen 2-pak injections, federal officials said.

Makki created fake invoices in an effort to hide the scheme from auditors, authorities said. That way, he could claim that the pharmacy had actually purchased the pharmaceuticals, officials said.

Makki and his co-conspirators caused more than $9.8 million in loss by claiming reimbursements they didn’t actually deserve, according to authorities.

“When pharmacists and other medical professionals enrich themselves by submitting fraudulent claims to federal health care programs, they undermine the trust and confidence that beneficiaries and patients place in their hands,” FBI special agent in charge Mario M. Pinto said. “Our agency will continue to hold medical professionals accountable, while protecting the programs intended for those that depend on them for life saving medication and critical services.”

Makki has been sentenced to 77 months in prison for his role in the scheme, officials said. He is also ordered to pay $9.8 million in restitution and forfeit $1.1 million in funds seized from bank accounts he controls, authorities said.

“Fraud by health care professionals will be aggressively pursued by our office,” U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said. “We hope that prosecutions like this one will deter health care professionals from stealing money from those who genuinely need it to order to line their own pockets.”

Anyone who suspects health care fraud can report it at www.tips@fbi.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Tanana, 57, pleaded guilty in November to money laundering proceeds obtained in this scheme. He is awaiting his sentence.

Wansa Makki is awaiting trial, officials said.