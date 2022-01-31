22º

Mayor Duggan urges Detroit residents to take advantage of child tax credit

Tax season is upon us

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

DETROIT – It’s free money for families that need it and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is working to make sure Detroit residents get in on it.

With tax season upon us, Duggan says help is there to help families get the expanded child tax credit and earned income tax credit.

Consumer investigator Hank Winchester has more details about the credit in the video above.

If you made $73K or less then you can file your federal taxes for free online

Did you know that you meet certain criteria you be able to file your federal and taxes for free online?

If your adjusted gross income (AGI) was $73,000 or less than you can use one of the Free File IRS partner offers to file a free federal tax return. Some of the programs offer free state returns too.

The IRS has a Free File Online Lookup Tool that can help you find an offer that you qualify for.

Click here to learn more.

