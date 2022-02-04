19º

Help Me Hank

Detroit makes major progress clearing snow from every roadway

City considered pushing timeline to Monday

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Snow, Roads, Detroit Roads, Traffic, Snow Plow, Help Me Hank
The City of Detroit has crews all over working to clear the snow from every roadway. It’s a major job and major progress has been made during the last 24 hours. The city said all roads, residential and main lines, will be plowed with one pass by 6 p.m. Friday night.

DETROIT – The City of Detroit has crews all over working to clear the snow from every roadway.

It’s a major job and major progress has been made during the last 24 hours. The city said all roads, residential and main lines, will be plowed with one pass by 6 p.m. Friday night.

Detroit discussed pushing the timeline to Monday as the snow was falling yesterday, but the snow stopped and they were able to make more progress than expected.

If you still have a snow covered road near you use the Improve Detroit app to report it.

Read: More local news coverage

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Hank Winchester is Local 4's Consumer Investigative Reporter and the head of WDIV's "Help Me Hank" Consumer Unit. He works to solve consumer complaints, reveal important recalls and track down thieves who have ripped off metro Detroiters.

email

twitter

instagram