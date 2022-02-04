Detroit makes major progress clearing snow from every roadway

The City of Detroit has crews all over working to clear the snow from every roadway. It’s a major job and major progress has been made during the last 24 hours. The city said all roads, residential and main lines, will be plowed with one pass by 6 p.m. Friday night.

DETROIT – The City of Detroit has crews all over working to clear the snow from every roadway.

It’s a major job and major progress has been made during the last 24 hours. The city said all roads, residential and main lines, will be plowed with one pass by 6 p.m. Friday night.

Detroit discussed pushing the timeline to Monday as the snow was falling yesterday, but the snow stopped and they were able to make more progress than expected.

If you still have a snow covered road near you use the Improve Detroit app to report it.

Read: More local news coverage