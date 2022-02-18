EPA director visits Detroit to tout efforts to prevent flooded basements

A lot of federal money will soon be making its way to Michigan. There’s a program that could help prevent flooding in thousands of Detroit homes and on Friday, national and local leaders are sharing how it will affect people in hard-hit areas.

Flooding in Detroit is a massive problem. It creates a mess and costs homeowners thousands of dollars. Now, the City of Detroit and the federal government is pumping in millions of dollars to fix the problem.

More than $200 million is coming to Michigan soon. On Friday, the EPA administrator in Detroit talked to residents who have been affected by flooding.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department have been touting how the program will change lives. Millions will be used to do work in homes, to prevent basement backups once and for all.

