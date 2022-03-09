🔒 How are rising gas prices affecting your life? Take our 10-question survey

Gas prices appear on a pump at a gas station Monday, March 7, 2022, in Needham, Mass. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. hits a record $4.17 on Tuesday as the country prepares to ban Russian oil imports. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Hey, WDIV Insiders. We’ve got a new survey for you from the Help Me Hank team.

Gas prices, as we’re sure you already know, are higher than they’ve been in more than a decade, and are likely to reach record high levels in Michigan. We want to know how the rising cost of gas is affecting your life.

Take our 10-question survey below (mostly multiple choice). It’ll help us build better news coverage and resources to offer as we navigate this uncharted territory.

