Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour will not be performing at the Royal Oak Music Theatre

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Many were eager to snag tickets when it was promoted that Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour would be taking the stage at the Royal Oak Music Theatre. They were extremely disappointed to find out David Gilmour would not actually be taking the stage.

Fans want refunds and they reached out to Help Me Hank to investigate.

“I thought it was David Gilmour was gonna be performing Dark Side of the Moon. I was kinda excited about it,” Tracy Papa said.

Papa, like a lot of Pink Floyd fans, was fired up when she saw a post online advertising a show featuring Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour and an all star band. The enter concert is performed by a cover band. David Gilmour is not performing and is not affiliated in any way with the show.

Fans, feeling lied to, turned to social media to voice their frustrations. One person said they want the venue to correct the issue. Another said that they requested a refund from the Royal Oak Music Theatre and it was denied. They shared an email from the promoter of the show saying their request for a refund was not approved.

Local 4 reached out to the Royal Oak Music Theatre and was told an investigation was underway. On Thursday (March 10), they released the following statement.

“There was a miscommunication between the two promoters for this event and the promotion was not accurate. We apologize for any confusion this caused. We are now offering full refunds for any ticket holders who are interested,” the Royal Oak Music Theatre said.

