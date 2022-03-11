Car salesman fired from Plymouth dealership accused of scamming clients, selling stolen cars

Victims of an elaborate car sales scam are sharing their stories with Local 4′s Consumer Investigator Hank Winchester. Police said a former car salesman was taking cash, selling stolen cars and collecting the personal information of clients who had no idea they were part of the money-making scheme.

Police said a former car salesman was taking cash, selling stolen cars and collecting the personal information of clients who had no idea they were part of the money-making scheme.

There are dozens of victims across several Metro Detroit cities. The stories from the victims are heartbreaking and shocking.

Ricardo Perez was recently arrested by police in Lincoln Park. Police said Perez was fired last year from Dick Scott Chrysler in Plymouth, but he never told his clients that he had been fired.

Instead, he kept taking deposits, allegedly sold stolen cars and got some people -- like Helen Therrian -- involved in elaborate lease scams.

One victim, who asked to remain anonymous, said he knew Perez for years. He trusted Perez.

Police said the investigation is large and that there could be between 75 to 100 potential victims.

People all over Metro Detroit were targeted. The areas include Lincoln Park, Plymouth, Taylor, Livonia, Detroit and Macomb County.

If you’ve recently done business with Perez you should contact police.

