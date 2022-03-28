Seniors stranded in Detroit apartment building after elevator goes unrepaired for weeks

Seniors stranded in an apartment building with a single elevator that hasn’t worked in weeks reached out to Help Me Hank. Some have resorted to buying Life Alert devices because they’re concerned about the physical toll walking the stairs is taking on their health. Cynthia Gardner is struggling up the stairs. She said the elevator in her apartment building on West Boston Boulevard has been out for almost a month. She has invested in a Life Alert device because she is worried about her health. She said the strain from walking the stairs is taking a toll.

DETROIT – Seniors stranded in an apartment building with a single elevator that hasn’t worked in weeks reached out to Help Me Hank.

Some have resorted to buying Life Alert devices because they’re concerned about the physical toll walking the stairs is taking on their health.

Cynthia Gardner struggles to get up the stairs. She said the elevator in her apartment building on West Boston Boulevard in Detroit has been out for almost a month. It’s the only elevator in the building.

She has invested in a Life Alert device because she is worried about her health. She said the strain from walking the stairs is taking a toll.

“My heart is beating all out of control and I already got asthma. It’s just a problem,” Gardner said.

Local 4 reached out to the onsite building manager, but did not get an answer. Local 4′s Hank Winchester then went to the 1st City LLC, which manages the building. Nobody in the office would talk and he was told the boss was on a plane.

Hank Winchester got the City of Detroit involved. An inspector is now investigation and putting pressure on the management company to solve the issue.

“In this instance, we’ve got a promise of it being taken care of before the week is out. They should receive the necessary equipment to do the repair and by the week’s end if it’s not done. We’re going to issue tickets. Hundreds of dollars ,” Glenn Davis with the City of Detroit Building Safety department said.

“We understand the hardship of not having an elevator, and have been in constant contact with the vendor to resolve the matter as quickly as possible. The elevator technician informed us that the part needed to restore the elevator has been shipped and should arrive tomorrow.” 1st City LLC

Have a news tip? To reach Help Me Hank, call 313-634-WDIV (313-634-9348) or email at helpmehank@wdiv.com.