Dollar Tree recalls 1M hot glue guns due to malfunctioning hazards

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores are recalling over one million Crafter's Square Glue Guns (pictured) following reports of malfunctioning that can cause fire and burns. Photo courtesy of the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are recalling more than one million hot glue guns after receiving reports of the products malfunctioning and posing fire and burn hazards.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 1,025,000 hot glue guns, called Crafter’s Square Glue Guns, are being recalled as of Thursday, April 14, across the U.S. Officials say several people have reported electrical malfunctions when using the glue guns, which caused fire and/or skin irritation in some cases.

The plastic glue guns were sold for about $1 from Dollar Tree stores from Aug. 2020-Feb. 2022; from Family Dollar stores from Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022; and online at dollartree.com from Aug. 2021-Feb. 2022. Recalled glue guns have a silver label located above the handle that reads “GLUE GUN” and “XY-15302.”

Anyone who purchased this product is urged not to use it, and to return it to any Dollar Tree or Family Dollar store for a refund. Consumers who purchased the product online will be contacted directly with next steps, officials said.

About 22,000 units were also sold in Canada, according to the CPSC.

Click here to see the recall notice.

