Residents concerned as fire hydrant continues to slowly leak on Detroit’s west side

It might be a small problem, but it's causing a big mess. Help Me Hank is on the job working on getting it fixed. A faulty fire hydrant creating a big mess on Detroit's west side; the nearby homeowner reached out to Help Me Hank eager for the city to fix the problem

The hydrant has a slow leak, but it’s been an ongoing problem and the water is piling up.

“This is Rosedale Park, we take pride in our neighborhood. We like stuff to look good. We keep it nice, neat and clean. This looks bad,” resident James McKinney said.

He said the leak has been an issue for several weeks.

“They don’t want to see this. This is awful. I called the water board, I get a different answer every time I call them,” McKinney said.

McKinney said he contacted DWSD and so did Hank Winchester. Bryan Peckinpaugh with DWSD was on scene Friday (April 15).

“We have three categories for fire hydrants, they’re fully working, they’re working and need a repair -- which is the case with this hydrant -- it needs a small repair. It still has enough pressure. And then ones that are completely out, which is prioritized,” Peckinpaugh said.

This issue is caused a lower priority because the hydrant is still working. The hydrant will be completely replaced next week. A crew will arrive on the weekend to make sure the water is draining properly.

