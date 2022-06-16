92º

What investigators are doing to make sure you get the gas you pay for at the pump

Officials also check for credit card skimmers

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Are you really getting what you pay for at the pump? Help Me Hank is teaming up with state investigators to show you what’s being done to make sure you’re not getting ripped off. The tests are pumps are being done right now.

Local 4′s Help Me Hank teamed up with state investigators to show consumers what’s being done to make sure they’re not getting ripped off when they buy gas.

Investigators are putting gas stations to the ultimate test. They are working to make sure gas isn’t watered down and that customers are getting the amount they pay for.

Another thing being done to protect consumers is to make sure that credit card scanners haven’t been tampered with.

Watch the video above for the full report.

