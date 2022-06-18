400K bottles of medication from Kroger, Walgreens recalled: What to know

Hundreds of thousands of bottles of over-the-counter medications sold at Kroger and Walgreens are being recalled because of unsafe packaging.

Here’s a breakdown of the four different recalls from the Consumer Product Safety Commission:

Name of Product: Kroger Aspirin, 300 count bottles and Ibuprofen, 160 count bottles

This recall involves the Kroger brand aspirin and ibuprofen over-the-counter drugs. For the aspirin product, the green and yellow label states Kroger, Low Dose, Aspirin, 81 mg Delayed-Release Tablets / Pain Reliever, 300 enteric coated tablets. The bottle has a green continuous thread gear closure. For the ibuprofen product, the blue and white label states Kroger, Ibuprofen, Capsules, 200 mg Pain Reliever / Fever Reducer, 160 softgels. The bottle has a blue continuous thread gear closure. The following UPC and Lot numbers listed in the table are included in this recall and can be found on the label on the back of the bottle.

Time-Cap Labs Recalls Kroger Brand Aspirin and Ibuprofen Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (CPSC)

Hazard:

The recalled over-the-counter products contain the regulated substances aspirin and ibuprofen which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Sold At:

Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Dillons Marketplace, Food 4 Less, FoodsCo, Fred Meyer, Fry’s Food And Drug, Fry’s Marketplace, Fry’s Mercado, Gerbes, JayC, JayC Food Plus, King Soopers, King Soopers Fresh Fare, King Soopers Marketplace, Kroger, Kroger Fresh Fare, Kroger Marketplace, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Payless Super Market, Pick ‘n Save, Pick ‘n Save Marketplace, Smith’s, and Smith’s Marketplace stores nationwide from August 2021 through March 2022 for about $5. (Aspirin) Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Dillons Marketplace, Fred Meyer, Fry’s Food And Drug, Fry’s Marketplace, Fry’s Mercado, Gerbes, JayC, JayC Food Plus, King Soopers, King Soopers Fresh Fare, King Soopers Marketplace, Kroger, Kroger Fresh Fare, Kroger Marketplace, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Payless Super Market, Pick ‘n Save, Pick ‘n Save Marketplace, Quality Food Center (QFC), Ralph’s, Ralph’s Fresh Fare, Smith’s, and Smith’s Marketplace stores nationwide from July 2021 through March 2022 for between $12 and $16. (Ibuprofen)

Remedy:

Refund

Recall Date:

June 16, 2022

Units:

About 209,430

Full recall info here

Name of Product: Walgreens Pain Reliever Acetaminophen, 150 count bottles

This recall involves the Walgreens brand acetaminophen product. The red and white label states Walgreens, Easy Open for Adults, Pain Reliever, Acetaminophen, 500 mg, Fever Reducer, Extra Strength, 150 caplets. The bottle has a red continuous thread gear closure. UPC number 311917218090 and Lot numbers P2100627, P2100671, P2100672, P2100689 P2100747, P2100859 (each with expiration date Nov-2022) and P2200050 (with expiration date Jan-2023) are included in this recall. The UPC number, lot numbers and expiration date are printed near the drug facts panel on the label on the back of the bottle.

Walgreens pain reliever. (CPSC)

Hazard:

The recalled over-the-counter products contain the regulated substance acetaminophen which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Sold Exclusively At:

Walgreens stores nationwide from October 2021 through April 2022 for about $9.

Remedy:

Refund

Units:

About 137,300

Here's the full recall info on this one

Name of Product: Kroger Arthritis Pain Acetaminophen, 225 count bottles

This recall involves the Kroger brand acetaminophen. The red, white, and yellow label states, Kroger, Acetaminophen, Arthritis Pain, Extended-Release, Tablets USP, 650 mg, 225 extended-release tablets. The bottle has a red continuous thread gear closure. UPC number 0004126001284 and lot numbers P2100890, P2100891, P2100992 (each with expiration date Aug-2023) and P2101010 (with expiration date Apr-2023) are included in this recall. The UPC number, lot number and expiration date are printed near the drug facts panel on the label on the back of the bottle.

Recalled Kroger Arthritis Pain Acetaminophen 650mg, 225 count bottle (CPSC)

Hazard:

The recalled over-the-counter product contains the regulated substance acetaminophen which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Sold At:

Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Dillons Marketplace, Fred Meyer, Fry’s Food and Drug, Fry’s Marketplace, Fry’s Mercado, Gerbes, JayC, JayC Food Plus, King Soopers, King Soopers Fresh Fare, King Soopers Marketplace, Kroger, Kroger Fresh Fare, Kroger Marketplace, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Payless Super Market, Pick ‘n Save, Pick ‘n Save Marketplace, Quality Food Center (QFC), Smith’s, and Smith’s Marketplace stores nationwide from December 2021 through March 2022 for between $14 and $17.

Remedy:

Refund

Units:

About 25,660

Here's the full info on this recall

Name of Product: Kroger Acetaminophen, 100 count bottles

This recall involves the Kroger brand acetaminophen over-the-counter drug. The red, white and gray label states Kroger, Acetaminophen, Extended-Release Tablets USP, 650mg, Pain Reliever/Fever Reducer, 100 caplets. The bottle has a white continuous thread closure. The UPC number is 0004126001287 with the batch codes AC45463, AC38213 or AC30682. The location of the UPC number is under the bar code on the packaging and the batch code is at the bottom of the label on the bottle.

Recalled Kroger Acetaminophen, 650 mg extended-release caplets, 100 count bottle (CPSC)

Hazard:

The recalled over-the-counter product contains the regulated substance acetaminophen which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Sold At:

Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Dillons Marketplace, Fred Meyer, Fry’s Food and Drug, Fry’s Marketplace, Fry’s Mercado, Gerbes, JayC, JayC Food Plus, King Soopers, King Soopers Fresh Fare, King Soopers Marketplace, Kroger, Kroger Fresh Fare, Kroger Marketplace, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Payless Super Market, Pick ‘n Save, Pick ‘n Save Marketplace, Smith’s, and Smith’s Marketplace stores nationwide from October 2021 through March 2022 for about $9.

Remedy:

Refund

Units:

About 34,660

Here's the full recall info on this one

