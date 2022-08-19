Help Me Hank, Kroger deliver bottled water to residents dealing with boil water advisory

Currently concrete pads are being poured under the existing pipe to stabilize it so it can be replaced.

WIth more than 100,000 Metro Detroit residents unable to drink the water coming from their faucets, Help Me Hank kicked into action to offer a little bit of help to those who needed it.

More than 130,000 residents are dealing with a boil water advisory that could last another two to three weeks after a major water main break reported by the Great Lakes Water Authority.

Help Me Hank teamed up with Kroger to bring bottled water resources to affected neighborhoods, directly to residents who needed it the most.

