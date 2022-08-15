Boil water advisory in effect for 133K in Metro Detroit: What residents need to know

A boil water advisory remains in effect for seven Metro Detroit communities, covering more than 130,000 residents in the region, after a water main break impacted water pressure on Saturday morning -- and it could be weeks before it’s fixed.

The Great Lakes Water Authority reported the major water main break on Saturday, identifying the location of a leak on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water from a Lake Huron water treatment facility. The state of Michigan declared an emergency on Sunday and activated the State Emergency Operations Center to coordinate response.

Here’s a breakdown of important information for impacted residents:

Which Metro Detroit communities are under a boil water advisory?

Seven communities are still urged to boil water: the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, City of Rochester, Shelby Township, Washington Township, as well as one business in Greenwood, and an industrial park in Romeo. That includes about 133,000 residents.

Originally, there were 23 communities under the advisory, but further testing allowed for some to be dropped from the list. Here’s the current map from GLWA:

Water main break (Great Lakes Water Authority)

What should residents do with their water right now?

Residents are urged not to drink the water without boiling it first. Those wanting to consume the water are to boil it for at least one minute and then let it cool before use. This advisory is for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.

When a water system loses pressure, there’s a risk of bacterial contamination. As a result, precautionary measures have been taken.

How long will this last?

GLWA estimates the timeframe to fix the line and complete water testing to be two weeks, but county officials are preparing for a 2-4 week window. That means impacted residents could be under a boil water advisory for the next few weeks.

The advisory will remain in effect until results from sampling verify the water is safe to drink, GLWA said. GLWA said on Monday that a new section of the 120-inch pipe arrived on site.

“With the main break isolated on Sunday, August 14, and removal of the water at the site now complete, the next step is an engineering inspection of the pipe, which will occur today. Replacement pipe arrived on-site yesterday.”

Are there water supplies available for residents?

Oakland and Macomb counties have already started distributing water to impacted residents. Water supplies will likely be distributed at local fire stations and city halls.

What happened to the water main?

We’re not sure yet. GLWA says they’re investigating the break to determine a cause. To assist communities impacted by the Boil Water Advisory, GLWA has put together a Frequently Asked Questions resource, which is available on its website at www.glwater.org.

