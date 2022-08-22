78º

Here’s why parents could see stocked formula shelves at Metro Detroit grocery stores

Search for baby formula has been a real struggle for many families in US

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

The search for baby formula has been such a struggle for parents this past year. Stores might finally be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel as formula production has been increasing.

DETROIT – A few months ago, baby formula was tough to find, putting parents in a difficult situation.

The White House promised action, and while it took months, families may finally see the light at the end of the tunnel.

There’s promising news in the search for baby formula as the FDA and one of the most significant formula manufacturers reporting new truckloads of the formula is finally arriving in local stores.

On Monday, Local 4′s Help Me Hank went out to see if the formula so many have been searching for is back.

But now promising news as Local 4 visited Target and Walmart stores in Sterling Heights, Warren, and Southfield and found many store shelves were stocked.

The new product has arrived, but some still limit your buying amount.

Watch the video above for the full story.

