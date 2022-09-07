Check your pantry: 500 pounds of beef jerky recalled for possible listeria

Nearly 500 pounds of beef jerky sold nationwide is being recalled for possible listeria contamination.

Here’s the info from the USDA:

Magnolia Provision Company, Inc., a Knoxville, Tenn. establishment, is recalling approximately 497 pounds of beef jerky products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The ready-to-eat beef jerky items were produced on August 25, 2022. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

2-oz. packages of “BEEF JERKY EXPERIENCE CHOP HOUSE STYLE PRIME RIB FLAVORED BEEF JERKY” with “EXP 8/25/23″ displayed on the back of the package.

8-oz. packages of “BEEF JERKY EXPERIENCE CHOP HOUSE STYLE PRIME RIB FLAVORED BEEF JERKY” with “EXP 8/25/23″ displayed on the back of the package.

16-oz. packages of “BEEF JERKY EXPERIENCE CHOP HOUSE STYLE PRIME RIB FLAVORED BEEF JERKY” with “EXP 8/25/23″ displayed on the back of the package.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 8091″ inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the establishment reported to FSIS that it received confirmation from their third-party lab that a product contact surface sample returned as positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

Ad

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

Ad

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.