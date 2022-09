Scammers are targeting people who have helped others in need. It's a scam that spans from Flint to Jackson, Mississippi. The latest American city involved in a crisis over drinking water.

Local 4 has learned some who donated to Flint are receiving emails asking to help with the new water crisis, but these scammers are taking your money and leaving you with nothing.