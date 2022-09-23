CPSC warns: Stop using these carbon monoxide detectors sold on Amazon

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers not to buy or to stop using a set of carbon monoxide detectors sold on Amazon.

Here’s the alert from CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers about the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning from the use of HECOPRO digital display carbon monoxide (CO) detectors. The CO detectors can fail to alert consumers to the presence of carbon monoxide. More than 150 people in the United States die every year from accidental, non-fire related CO poisoning associated with consumer products.

Carbon monoxide sensitivity tests performed on the detectors found that they failed to alert when exposed to pre-determined concentrations of carbon monoxide (400 ppm), in violation of relevant safety standards. If a consumer installs a CO detector that does not alert to the presence of carbon monoxide, and carbon monoxide enters the home, the consumer will not be warned of the presence of this harmful gas, making injury or death very likely.

The CO detectors are made of white plastic, with approximate dimensions of 4.1 x 1.8 x 4.1 inches, featuring a digital display. The CO detectors are generally advertised to detect dangerous levels of carbon monoxide and alert with a flashing red LED and a loud alarm pattern.

The CO detectors were sold on Amazon.com under ASIN B07T66J7KJ for between $9 and $13.

CPSC urges consumers not to purchase or sell these CO detectors and to stop using these and dispose of these products immediately and install new, working CO detectors. Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

Note: Consumers should install carbon monoxide (CO) alarms on each level of their homes and outside separate sleeping areas. CO alarms should be battery operated or have battery backup. Test CO alarms frequently and replace dead batteries.