West Bloomfield tenants worried as mold could impact their health

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A growing concern for some West Bloomfield tenants as mold is growing in their townhouses, and they say that management is doing very little about it.

Jim Lossia showed Help Me Hank his townhome and images from water issues that took place in the summer. Now post the flood, mold on the walls which Lossia told Local 4, is impacting his health.

Lossia told Local 4 that he went and seeked medical help when he was getting nose bleeds. Medical professionals found sores in his nose. He told Local 4 that he has reached out to property management but he can’t get any answers.

Below is a statement from the property management team, amp residental.