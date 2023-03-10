33º

Here’s how Daylight saving time could affect your health

We spring forward Sunday

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

This weekend we spring forward. Daylight saving time is here, but not everyone thinks moving our clocks twice a year is a good move. Some Metro Detroit doctors believe it can affect your health.

Recently there has been a new push nationally and locally to stop clocks changing twice a year. Senator Marco Rubio introduced legislation to continue Daylight saving permanently. According to our clocks, the sun rises later and sets later, giving us more daylight in the evening hours.

Senator Jeff Irwin introduced legislation in Michigan to keep us on the summer schedule year-round.

“Twice a year, we volunteer Michiganians for more car accidents and injuries at work,” said Irwin. “We see lower productivity and an increased number of heart attacks and strokes, as well as a noticeable uptick in general crankiness.”

When it comes to our health studies, they do show changing the clocks negatively affects our overall well-being.

“The health risks related to daylight savings time have to do with springing forward and becoming out of alignment with our internal clock, otherwise known as our circadian rhythm,” said Shelgikar. “And when that happens, that puts us at risk for car accidents. For hospital admissions, there’s a higher rate of medical errors. So, on a scientific level, we feel that permanent standard time is best for our health because it better aligns our internal clock with the sun.”

