Frozen organic strawberries sold at Aldi, Trader Joe’s recalled due to hepatitis A outbreak

Frozen organic strawberries sold at popular stores like Aldi and Trader Joe’s are being recalled due to a hepatitis A outbreak.

Scenic Fruit Company is recalling frozen organic strawberries sold under several different brand names across the U.S. out of an “abundance of caution” amid a hepatitis A outbreak, according to the FDA. The illness has not detected on the recalled products, the FDA said, though the outbreak is associated with the product.

The strawberries are sold under brand names found at Aldi, Trader Joe’s, Costco, Vital Choice Seafood and more across the U.S. Specifically in Michigan, the recalled organic strawberries are sold under the brands Simply Nature, which is found at Aldi, and the Trader Joe’s brand.

The products sold under Costco’s Kirkland Signature brand are being recalled in Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah and Washington -- not at Michigan Costcos.

Below are the specific products and codes affected by the recall.

Anyone who purchased the recalled product is urged not to consume it, and instead return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions can email Scenic Fruit Company’s customer service at customer.service@scenicfruit.com.

Frozen organic strawberries are being recalled from Aldi stores due to a hepatitis A outbreak. Photo courtesy of the FDA. (FDA)

Frozen organic strawberries are being recalled from Trader Joe's stores due to a hepatitis A outbreak. Image courtesy of Trader Joe's. (Trader Joe's)

“Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus, including from food. It can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months. In rare cases, particularly consumers who have a pre-existing severe illness or are immune compromised, Hepatitis A infection can progress to liver failure,” the FDA said.

“Illness occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure and includes fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine and pale stool. Hepatitis A vaccination can prevent illness if given within two weeks of exposure to a contaminated food. Persons who may have consumed affected product should consult with their health care professional or local health department to determine if a vaccination is appropriate, and consumers with symptoms of Hepatitis A should contact their health care professionals or the local health department immediately.”

Read the FDA’s full recall notice here.

