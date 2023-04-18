Grave marker of WWI vet that went missing decades after his death has been installed at final resting place

A World War I veteran is getting the final honor he deserves after his family has been dealing with a grave marker misplacement.

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A World War I veteran is getting the final honor he deserves after his family has been dealing with a grave marker misplacement.

Jack Clay, buried at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery in Clinton Township, had a grave marker that was discovered in March at his former Detroit home.

The team at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery took the discovered grave marker and installed it to the correct grave decades after the veteran’s death.

According to the application for a headstone or marker for Clay, the gravestone was sent to the veteran’s wife, who lived in the east side Detroit home.

The application was filled out in late August of 1956. Clay was born on Sept. 1, 1899, in Georgia and passed away on June 20, 1956, in Michigan at the age of 56.

