Family Dollar recalls Advil products that were not stored within temperature requirements

Several Advil products sold at Family Dollar stores are being recalled after they were stored outside their labeled temperature requirements, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

An array of Advil medications that were shipped to certain Family Dollar stores between June 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023, are being recalled as of May 4. The over-the-counter drugs were reportedly not stored within temperature requirements, which can affect the medication’s efficacy.

Family Dollar says it is not aware of any complaints or reports of illness related to the recall so far.

Recalled Advil products sold at Family Dollar stores include:

SKU Product type 0901458 ADVIL 200 MG TABLET 100 CT 0901839 ADVIL 200 MG CAPLET 24 CT 0902867 ADVIL DUAL ACTION 36 CT CAPLET 0913023 ADVIL TABLET 50 CT 0916071 ADVIL LIQUID GEL 40 CT 0999259 ADVIL TABLET 6 CT 0999841 ADVIL LIQUI GEL MINIS 20 CT

Click here to see specific batch numbers for each of the recalled SKUs.

Family Dollar stores have been ordered to discontinue the sale of any affected Advil products. Customers who purchased the recalled products can return the medication to the Family Dollar where it was purchased for a refund. Officials say a receipt is not needed.

Anyone who experiences adverse reactions or quality problems related to Advil products sold by Family Dollar can submit an online form to the FDA here, or call 1-800-332-1088.

Anyone with questions can contact Family Dollar’s customer service by calling 1-844-636-7687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.