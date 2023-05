Access to mammograms is getting easier in the City of Detroit, thanks to a new machine that arrived at a community health and social services center.

DETROIT – Access to mammograms is getting easier in the City of Detroit thanks to a new machine that just arrived at the Community Health and Social Services Center.

Help Me Hank profiled the center a few years back, and he has an update on something that’s been in the works for quite a while.

Watch the video above for the full story.

More: Health task force recommends women get their first mammogram at age 40, not 50 in US